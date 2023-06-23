UFC Jacksonville weigh-in results: Josh Emmett, Ilia Topuria on point, 1 fight cancelled

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria had no issue making weight for the UFC Jacksonville main event, but a couple of preliminary fighters weren’t so lucky.

The featherweight contenders successfully stepped to the scale at Friday’s official weigh-ins, with Emmett coming in at 145.5 pounds and Topuria at 146 (both made use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title bout).

Emmett, No. 7 at 145 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is coming off of an interim title fight loss to Yair Rodriguez this past February. He looks to hold his spot against the No. 8-ranked Ilia Topuria, who is undefeated in 13 pro bouts including his first five UFC outings.

Co-main event flyweights Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber also successfully made weight at 125 and 126 pounds, respectively.

The preliminary portion of Saturday’s event saw several missteps, with Loik Radzhabov, Jamall Emmers, and Kleydson Rodrigues all coming in over the limit on their initial weigh-in attempts.

Radzhabov weighed in at 157.25 pounds (1.25 pounds over) for his lightweight bout with Mateusz Rebecki. Radzhabov did not make a second weigh-in attempt and the bout will proceed at a catchweight with Radzhabov forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

Rodrigues weighed in at 129 pounds for his flyweight fight with Tatsuro Taira, three pounds over the limit. It is the second straight time that Rodrigues missed weight after he came in one pound over for his fight with Shannon Ross at UFC 284.

The UFC later announced that Taira vs. Rodrigues has been cancelled due to the weight miss.

Emmers weighed 147 pounds on his first attempt, one pound over the featherweight limit, but later successfully hit 146 for his fight with Jack Jenkins. That bout proceeds as scheduled.

UFC Jacksonville takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, with the preliminaries beginning at 11:30 a.m ET.

Check out updated weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Loik Radzhabov (157.25)*

Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.25)

Trevor Peek (156) vs. Chepe Mariscal (154)

Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (129) — cancelled**

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

*Radzhabov missed weight. His bout with Mateusz Rebecki proceeds at a catchweight with Radzhabov forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty

**Rodrigues missed weight. His bout with Tatsuo Taira has been cancelled, per the UFC