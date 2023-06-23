UFC Jacksonville weigh-in video

At the UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will step on the scale Friday.

In the main event, Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight fight.

⚖️ 145.5 is the mark for @JoshEmmettUFC!



Red corner ready to go for #UFCJacksonville.



June 23, 2023

Looking for her FIFTH win in a row at #UFCJacksonville @MayceeBarber is on the scales at 126lbs.



June 23, 2023

The UFC Jacksonville official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Check out full weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Loik Radzhabov

Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Joshua Van

Trevor Peek (156) vs. Chepe Mariscal (154)

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Cody Brundage (186)