Kleber Koike misses weight for RIZIN 43, stripped of featherweight title

Kleber Koike is no longer the RIZIN featherweight champion after coming in less than a pound over the limit at Friday’s weigh-ins in Sapporo, Japan.

Koike will headline the card against Chihiro Suzuki at the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Arena, and Suzuki will walk away as the 145-pound titleholder if victorious on Saturday since he has made weight for the contest.

“Kleber missed weight by 400g (0.88 pounds) and tomorrow’s championship bout has become quite chaotic,” RIZIN president Nobuyuki Sakakibara posted on social media. “If Chihiro wins, he will be crowned as the rightful champion, if Kleber wins, the featherweight championship will be vacant.”

Koike (31-6-1) is returning to action for the first time since losing a non-title affair with Patricio Pitbull in December. The Brazilian fighter once held the KSW featherweight title, but was also stripped of that belt after failing to make weight back in 2017.

Suzuki (10-3) gets his chance for gold after five straight victories under the RIZIN banner.