Morning Report: Sean Strickland believes ‘stupid as f****** dirt’ Marvin Vettori ‘has all the potential in the world’

Marvin Vettori will have to go back to the drawing board after his most recent outing this past weekend.

Jared Cannonier put on a record-breaking performance in the UFC Vegas 75 main event opposite Vettori. “The Killa Gorilla” battered his Italian foe en route to a unanimous decision victory that saw Cannonier land 241 significant strikes, a record for a UFC middleweight contest. While he didn’t get the nod, Vettori’s chin and durability impressed everyone watching almost as much as Cannonier’s efforts.

Vettori has alternated wins and losses in his last five appearances, starting with his title fight rematch against Israel Adesanya in June 2021. Going by this trend, Vettori is primed to rebound but his ceiling is becoming evident to those at 185 pounds. Occasional training partner and fellow middleweight contender Sean Strickland sees the sky as the limit for “The Italian Dream.” Perhaps a support change could do the trick, according to the brash Strickland.

“I like Marvin some days. Some days I want to take him outside and shoot him,” Strickland told The Schmo. “Marvin is volatile. The problem with Marvin, you guys: Marvin’s dumb. Marvin’s stupid. If I went to Marvin and he put me in a position of power and I said, ‘Marvin, I want you to stand on one leg, just for five days and I think you’re still gonna win the fight,’ he would stand there on one leg for five days and not move. I just think Marvin needs to find a better short bus driver.

“You know what I’m saying? Right now, he’s on that short bus, and the people driving the short bus, they’re taking him in bad directions. I think if Marvin could find a better special needs helper, it will put him in the right direction. Marvin is a tough guy, great cardio, a lot of heart, stupid as f****** dirt, but he has all the potential in the world. He just needs better voices.”

Both Strickland and Vettori suffered similar fates against Cannonier, albeit, Strickland was more competitive in his split decision loss this past January. “Tarzan” still feels he deserved the nod but has since rebounded impressively by outpointing Nassourdine Imavov in a short-notice light heavyweight clash.

Strickland returns next weekend as one half of the UFC Vegas 76 main event where he’ll take on UFC sophomore, Abusupiyan Magomedov. Not one for much homework, Strickland is going in relatively blind with hopes of a win giving him a shot at landing an Adesanya title fight at UFC 293 in Australia this September.

“Is he a wrestler?” Strickland asked. “I know he fought Dustin [Stoltzfus], he fought a can, and he knocked a guy out. Next thing you know, he’s fighting ranked guys. I don’t know who the f*** Abus is.

“Here’s the thing, guys. I deserve the belt. You guys want the belt [on me].”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

GOAT.

Oh.

Yo Mr. 50/45, Maybe that cream will clear up that giant pussy on the back of your head. You look like a walking yeast infection. You might want to talk to Merab about getting some bootleg Hair Plugs. https://t.co/7X2utQ7qV1 pic.twitter.com/UHy6NpgKUq — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 23, 2023

Go get it.

If you deserve it, go get it! pic.twitter.com/wBBh1LRIn9 — Tofiq Musayev (@Tofiq__Musayev) June 23, 2023

Khamzat and Zlatan.

Luke in Africa.

Oh boy.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg? Another fight to have at UFC Africa pic.twitter.com/bUHki8HLKS — Brady Hiestand (@bradyHiestand1) June 22, 2023

Chill out, fella.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gavin Tucker (13-2) vs. Diego Lopes (21-6); UFC Nashville, Aug. 5

Leandro Higo (21-6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (10-2); Bellator 298, Aug. 11

Diana Avsaragova (6-0) vs. Justine Kish (8-6); Bellator 298, Aug. 11

Dayana Silva (10-8) vs. Katerina Shakalova (7-1); Bellator 298, Aug. 11

Max Rohskopf (7-2) vs. Jario Pacheco (7-1); Bellator 298, Aug. 11

Jerrell Hodge (10-3) vs. Marcirley Alves da Silva (11-3); Bellator 298, Aug. 11

Brady Hiestand (7-2) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (13-5-1); UFC Vegas 78, Aug. 12

Liang Na (19-6) vs. JJ Aldrich (11-6); UFC Singapore, Aug. 26

Chidi Njokuani (22-9) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6, 1 NC); UFC Singapore, Aug. 26

Alexa Grasso (16-3) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4); UFC event, Sept. 16

Mizuki Inoue (14-6) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-3); UFC Vegas 79, Sept. 23

FINAL THOUGHTS

While Merab is certainly crazy, Khamzat’s beard is getting just insane.

Happy Friday, everyone. Have a good weekend and we’ll see you Monday. Thanks for reading!

