Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 booked for UFC Fight Night card on Sept. 16

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will run it back with the flyweight title going up for grabs at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting.

Grasso and Shevchenko are Nos. 2 and 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Pound-for-Pound Rankings.

The rematch happens just over six months after Grasso pulled off a massive upset when she dethroned Shevchenko to become the new 125-pound champion at UFC 285 this past March.

The end came after Grasso seized on an opening when Shevchenko threw an ill-fated spinning kick that resulted in a takedown. From there, Grasso secured her position and locked on a fight-ending rear-naked choke that forced Shevchenko to tap, ending her four-plus year reign over the division.

Now they meet again with Grasso seeking to again vanquish the longest reigning women’s champion in UFC history after Shevchenko previously defended her title seven times. Grasso is currently riding a five-fight win streak overall with an undefeated run since moving to the flyweight division.

As for Shevchenko, she attempts to bounce back after suffering only her third loss in the UFC after two previous setbacks against Amanda Nunes at bantamweight. Overall, Shevchenko sports a 9-1 resume at 125 pounds including stoppages over veterans such as Jessica Andrade, Jessica Eye, Lauren Murphy and Katlyn Chookagian.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 is expected to headline a rare UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16 with the card scheduled one week after UFC 293, which goes down in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 9.

