Video: Influencer Bryce Hall gets slapped by BKFC fighter

BKFC is building promotional footage for Bryce Hall.

The social media influencer, who boasts 27 million followers across TikTok and YouTube, got slapped as part of a publicity stunt at the BKFC 45 weigh-ins on Thursday in Hollywood, Fla.

BKFC fighter Gee “The Cutman” Perez did the heavy lifting for the stunt as he weighed in for a bout with Philip Ryan Carroll and then walked straight up to Hall to deliver a slap. Hall’s associate held back the confused-looking influencer.

Hall is the latest online celeb to dip their toes into combat sports. After the weigh-in, BKFC President David Feldman announced Hall would make his debut in the squared circle this summer.

“He’s looking good in training and wants to cross over,” Feldman said. “Gee is a possible matchup.”

There doesn’t appear to be much training footage on Hall’s primary accounts. But he did step into the ring once against fellow influencer Austin McBroom, who beat him via third-round TKO at the Social Gloves event in 2021.

BKFC 45 takes place Friday at Seminole Hard Rock Casino and streams on FITE TV and the promotion’s app. The event is headlined by a lightweight title bout between champ Luis Palomino and James Lilley.