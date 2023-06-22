PFL 6 weigh-in results: 2 fighters miss weight for final regular-season event in 2023

The final regular-season event for the PFL is official after the weigh-ins took place on Thursday in Atlanta with two fighters missing the mark ahead of PFL 6 on Friday.

Former welterweight finalist Dilano Taylor weighed in at 171.2 pounds — .2 pounds over the limit for a non-title fight — and that will cost him one point in the standings as well as a 20 percent fine from his purse that will be paid to opponent Carlos Leal.

With the point deduction and a loss earlier in the season, Taylor will likely have to pull off something spectacular to earn his way back to the playoffs in 2023.

The only other fighter to miss weight was Brahyan Zurcher, who came in at 146.8 pounds for his featherweight matchup against Mike Bardsley. The fight will still move forward as a catchweight with Zurcher surrendering 20 percent of his show purse to Bardsley.

As for the main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier came in at 155.6 pounds for his matchup against Anthony Romero as he looks to punch his ticket back to the playoffs following an impressive win over fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos earlier in the season. Romero hit the scale at 155.4 pounds as he attempts to pull off the upset when he faces Aubin-Mercier on Friday.

Meanwhile, Burgos will make his second appearance in the PFL cage after he weighed in at 155.8 pounds for his fight against Yamato Nishikawa, who weighed 155.8 pounds. Burgos is also in a must-win situation to get points on the board if he hopes to compete in the playoffs after falling to Aubin-Mercier in his PFL debut.

Here are the full weigh-in results for PFL 6 on Friday:

MAIN CARD:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.6) vs. Anthony Romero (155.4)

Sadibou Sy (170.6) vs. Shane Mitchell (170.8)

Shane Burgos (155.8) vs. Yamato Nishikawa (155.8)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (171) vs. David Zawada (170.2)

Magomed Umalatov (170.4) vs. Nayib Lopez (170)

Clay Collard (155.1) vs. Stevie Ray (155.6)

PRELIMS

Carlos Leal (170.6 lbs) vs. Dilano Taylor (171.2 lbs)*

Natan Schulte (156) vs. Raush Manfio (156)

Alexander Martinez (156) vs. Bruno Miranda (153.6)

Jarrah Al Silawi (170.8) vs. Solomon Renfro (169.4)

Brahyan Zurcher (146.8)** vs. Mike Bardsley (144.4)

Abdullah Al-Qahtani (144.8) vs. Lamar Brown (146.0)

*Taylor will receive a 1-point penalty in the league standings that will be applied to his total league points earned in this bout. He also forfeits 20 percent of his show purse to Carlos Leal. Taylor is still eligible to earn points in this bout.

** Zurcher missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his show purse to Bardsley.