Mark Zuckerberg ready to fight Elon Musk in a ‘cage match’: ‘Send me location’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is ready to put his fight skills to the test against Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Yes, that’s a real sentence you just read.

The whole bizarre scenario pitting two of the world’s richest men against each other happened after Musk responded to a post about Zuckerberg’s company reportedly building a social media platform that would rival Twitter. When someone reminded him that Zuckerberg has recently taken up Brazilian jiu-jitsu while studying under veteran instructor Dave Camarillo, Musk fired back with a response to show he’s apparently willing to fight to settle the score.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is LOL,” Musk wrote on his own platform.

Zuckerberg, who also just recently posted a video where he’s training alongside ONE Championship grappling sensation Mikey Musumeci, accepted that challenge on Instagram — another social media platform that his company Meta owns alongside Facebook — with verbiage taken right from former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Send me location,” Zuckerberg wrote.

As ridiculous as this all may sound — and make no mistake it’s hilariously stupid — there might actually be some fire with these two billionaires wanting all the smoke.

A Meta spokesperson actually issued a statement in regards to Zuckerberg’s post where he accepted Musk’s challenge for a fight.

“The story speaks for itself,” Meta said in response.

Outside of sitting across from Joe Rogan for a podcast and briefly occupying a spot on the board of directors at Endeavor — owners of the UFC — Musk doesn’t appear to have any formal training or relationship with combat sports but apparently that won’t stop him from fighting.

In fact, he touted his own personal “moves” in a separate post on Twitter.

“Vegas octagon,” Musk said about Zuckerberg’s ‘send me location’ challenge. “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Will this ever actually happen?

It might seem highly unlikely but the interest in a potential fight between Zuckerberg and Musk has only grown since they started responding to each other on social media. UFC president Dana White even reached out to Zuckerberg and Musk to see if they were actually down to clash in a real fight — and it sounds like he’s ready to promote it.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White told TMZ.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor]. I just think [Zuckerberg vs. Musk] triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make.”

Add to that, there are even odds for the fight now from Sportsbetting.ag where Zuckerberg has opened as a massive favorite to vanquish Musk in a potential matchup.

Mark Zuckerberg: -500

Elon Musk: +300

So there you go – Zuckerberg vs. Musk in a UFC octagon near you in one of the most bizarre fights in the history of two people trying to punch each other in the face.