Heck of a Morning: Recation to Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera booking; Plus, Jasmine Jasudivicius joins the show

The UFC’s bantamweight division continues to have compelling matchups on the schedule, such as two new matchups for UFC 292 in August, including Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera. Was that the right matchup to make?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the matchmaking, and gives his thoughts on why the UFC went in this direction considering what the main event is for the promotion’s return to Boston. Additionally, listener questions include Rob Font vs. Song Yadong being added to that pay-per-view event, Anthony Hernandez vs. Chris Curtis in September, the UFC Jacksonville main event between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, Emmett being a massive underdog, and more.

Plus, UFC flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius joins the show to recap her UFC 289 win over Miranda Maverick, talks the Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber fight scheduled for Saturday, and answers listener questions.

