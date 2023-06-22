Between the Links: Conor McGregor allegations, Ngannou-Jones staredown impact, UFC Jacksonville

Conor McGregor is currently part of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter with the expectations of a fight with fellow coach Michael Chandler later this year, but the UFC star has found himself in the headlines for alleged legal issues.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to the allegations against McGregor and discuss the confidence levels in the fight with Chandler. Additionally, they’ll discuss the winner of this past weekend between the UFC, Bellator, and PFL, and what kind of impact the staredown between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones had, what to make of the UFC’s middleweight division after Jared Cannonier’s big win over Marvin Vettori, a potential matchup between Cannonier and Khamzat Chimaev, and where it all could leave Israel Adesanya for his next title defense, Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville card headlined by Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Eric “New York Ric” Jackman and Alexander K. Lee.

