‘Oh, s***’: Josiah Harrell recounts viral LFA 160 moment after driving opponent through cage door

The referee in the LFA 160 fight between Josiah Harrell and Mike Roberts was correct – a moment in their fight did indeed go viral.

Harrell and Roberts were in the midst of a hard-fought battle on Friday night in Owensboro, Ky., when the undefeated Harrell shot a takedown and put Roberts through the cage door.

Roberts initially didn’t realize what had happened. For the referee, one look was all he needed.

“It didn’t hit me until the ref comes over and checks on me and goes, ‘We’re going viral,’ and I’m replaying it because everything happens so fast,” Harrell told MMA Fighting. “I’m going, ‘Oh, s***.’”

Of course, Harrell didn’t mean to test the structural integrity of the cage. Before things went upside down, he was having a dialogue with Roberts’ coaches.

“We’re going, and you can see me beforehand point and talk to his coaches, and this is his third round,” Harrell said of the fight. “So I’m hearing his coaches, I’m hearing my coaches, his coaches are telling him to watch out for the things, or do certain things, and I’m just ADHD, so I’m listening to his coaches and I’m responding to them, and I’m like, ‘You probably should do that.’ I’m talking to him and I’m hitting, so then I go point at the coaches, and I kind of move him towards the cage, just circling off, he lines up perfectly with the door.”

The rest was muscle memory as Harrell saw an opportunity.

“I’m not even thinking about it, and I’m like, ‘OK, fake the one, fake the two, go down, and I shoot, boom,’ he said. “I hit the shot, and I’m gonna drive through, and I’m anticipating to hit the cage, drive up, slam and keep his back against the cage, and then, just, just start ground and pound. But as soon as I hit the cage and I go to lift up, I don’t feel the cage anymore, and that didn’t really click until I already hit my knees.

“He’s already almost falling off [the outside of the cage].”

After a delay, the fight continued on, and Harrell was able to get a TKO stoppage around two minutes after the fight resumed. The victory improved his record to a perfect 7-0 with finishes in all of his fights.

Because it was his first appearance of 2023, Harrell wanted to keep going after the viral moment. He was confident the referee would allow the bout to continue after seeing his opponent wasn’t injured by the fall.

“I know Mike is a f****** soldier, I knew he wasn’t going be like, ‘No, I’m hurt, I’m [done],” Harrell explained. “I had so much adrenaline going through me that everything that was happening, I would be fine.

“As soon as that happened, it kind of just was through my ear, out through the [other] ear.I said I’m good. I went up to Mike, I asked Mike if he was good, Mike said he was good. So I just automatically assumed that the fight was on, and I just started switching gears back and, the ref wanted to start us on the fence. But I was like, ‘No, I don’t know, we’ll start to even, make sure it’s fair for everything,’ and then we just kind of kind of reset. It didn’t affect me too much.”

Harrell said he’s been on the UFC’s radar and believes that before the year is over, he will get a shot on the Contender Series – or be signed outright. “Muscle Hamster” has a goal of getting signed to the UFC by December.

Anticipating a flood of attention from the unusual hiccup, Harrell still didn’t put any pressure on himself to finish Roberts. But things got a bit ramped up once the fight was restarted.

“I will say this: it did put a little urgency in me,” Harrell said. “I switched from being OK with the pace the fight had to me saying to myself, ‘No, we’re going to push a pace, we’re going to ramp it all the way up, so I can break him.’

“It did switch up my mindset to be a bit more reckless, not to the point where I would be banning all defense, but a bit more reckless where I would be pressing forward. If I could get the finish, I get the finish, but it didn’t get all the way over where I’m forgetting about everything.”