Rob Font vs. Song Yadong joins UFC 292 lineup in Boston

Bantamweights Rob Font and Song Yadong go to battle in the latest addition to UFC 292, which is scheduled for Aug. 19 at the TD Garden in Boston.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday.

After suffering back-to-back losses, Font returned to the win column with an impressive showing against Adrian Yanez in April, earning a first-round knockout and a Performance of the Night bonus as a reward. Overall, Font sports a 5-2 record in his last seven fights, with additional wins over ex-UFC champion Cody Garbrandt, current Bellator champion Sergio Pettis, and Ricky Simon.

As for Song, the 25-year-old fighter from China has long been considered a top prospect at 135 pounds, methodically working his way up the rankings. While he did suffer a setback in his fight against Cory Sandhagen this past September, Song quickly bounced back with a win over Simon in April that put him at 4-1 in his last five fights.

Song seeks arguably the biggest win of his career when he faces an established veteran in Font as the bantamweights join a stacked card in Boston, which is headlined by reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O’Malley.