Anthony Hernandez vs. Chris Curtis set for Sept. 16 UFC event in Las Vegas

A fun middleweight battle between Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis is on tap for the UFC’s September slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Hernandez and Curtis will take place at the UFC’s Sept. 16 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hernandez is on a roll in the UFC’s 185-pound division, entering the bout on an impressive four-fight win streak. “Fluffy” has finished three of his past four opponents, including back-to-back stoppage wins over Edmen Shahbazyan and Marc-Andre Barriault, and also holds a decision win over Josh Fremd at UFC 273 in April 2022.

Curtis steps into the octagon for the third time in 2023 as he continues to seek out his first victory of the year. “The Action Man” ended 2022 with a knockout of Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282 in December, but then dropped a unanimous decision to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 in April. Curtis returned two months later at UFC 289 against Nassourdine Imavov and the fight was declared a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads.