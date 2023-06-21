Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens boxing match added to Paul vs. Diaz PPV card

The Diaz army will be out in full force on August 5.

Former UFC fighter and longtime Nate Diaz training partner Chris Avila is set to face fellow octagon veteran Jeremy Stephens in an eight-round boxing match on the pay-per-view card of Diaz’s matchup against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The bout, which Avila announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour, will be contested at 168 pounds.

“I’m excited because I’m ready to test myself,” Avila said on The MMA Hour. “I’ve been active boxing, so I know what I’m capable of and I’m ready to fight the top guys right now, and I think Jeremy Stephens is a good challenge.

“I like this fight because I think it’s more exciting for people. People know who he is, he had a good run in the UFC, and yeah, everyone knows who he is, so I think that’s a good opportunity to show everybody the level I’m on.”

Avila, 30, is 3-0 as a professional boxer since returning to the sport in 2021 with a majority decision over Paul teammate Anthony Taylor. Avila also captured decisions over internet personalities “Dr. Mike” Mikhail Varshavski and Paul Bamba.

As an MMA fighter, Avila compiled eight wins in 17 professional appearances while competing under both the UFC and Bellator umbrellas.

Stephens, 37, fought to a majority decision draw with former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in his professional boxing debut this past April. A 51-fight veteran in MMA, Stephens competed 34 times in the UFC from 2007-21, winning 15 of those bouts. He’s tied for third-most in UFC history with six Fight of the Night bonuses during his run.

Diaz and Paul headline the August 5 pay-per-view with a 10-round boxing match that will be Diaz’s professional boxing debut and first bout since his departure from the UFC.