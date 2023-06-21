 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Can Ilia Topuria punch his way to a title shot at UFC Jacksonville?

By Jed Meshew
Ilia Topuria
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

No Bets Barred is turning the big 5-0! That’s right, your favorite MMA gambling podcast is back with it’s 50th episode — and what better way for the No Bets Barred boys to celebrate than with the highly anticipated UFC Jacksonville card.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick the show off with a little discussion of UFC Vegas 75 before jumping into a deep discussion on the main event this weekend between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. Then it’s on to the rest of this week’s UFC card, with topics of conversation including is Maycee Barber any good, can flyweight unders possibly rebound, and what exactly happens when a man fights his own clone.

Tune in for Episode 50 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

