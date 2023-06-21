Stamp Fairtex vs. Seo Hee Ham battle for interim atomweight title in main event at ONE Fight Night 14 on Sept. 1

With Angela Lee’s future in question, ONE Championship will crown an interim atomweight champion when Stamp Fairtex battles Seo Hee Ham in the main event at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, Sept. 1 with the location for the card still to be determined.

The card will air live via Amazon Prime Video with an 8 p.m. ET start time.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Just recently, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that Lee, who is the reigning atomweight champion, would likely retire following the tragic death of her younger sister Victoria Lee this past December. Lee hasn’t made a final decision in regards to her career so ONE will put an interim atomweight title up for grabs in her absence while giving the 26-year-old fighter time to grieve before she ultimately decides on competing again or not.

The fight will serve as Stamp’s second opportunity at capturing gold after she came up short in a previous matchup against Lee back in March 2022. Since that loss, Stamp has gone 2-0 including a brutal body shot knockout over Alyse Anderson in ONE’s United States debut back in May.

As for Ham, the former UFC fighter has built an impressive resume lately with nine wins in a row including three straight victories since joining the ONE Championship roster. She looks to continue that momentum when she faces off with Stamp in September with the interim atomweight title on the line.

Additional fights as well as a location for the card will be announced at a later date.