Fight Roundup: One-time UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir faces Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Paris

Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon.

All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, and Damon Martin via sources with knowledge of the matchups.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov

One-time UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) makes his first appearance of 2023 when he faces the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov (13-0) at UFC Paris on Sept. 2, the promotion announced Wednesday.

Oezdemir has seen mixed results since failing to defeat Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2018, going just 3-5 since the defeat. He defeated Paul Craig via unanimous decision last July to stop a losing streak, but lost a decision to Nikita Krylov the following October at UFC 280. In the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Oezdemir still holds on to the No. 14 spot.

A 2021 Dana White Contender Series signing, Murzakanov has impressed in his first three UFC appearances with wins over Dustin Jacoby, Devin Clark, and Tafon Nchukwi. Murzakanov’s wins over Clark and Nchukwi both came via third-round knockout.

Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhredtinov

Kevin Lee is back.

The one-time interim UFC title challenger returns on July 1 at UFC Vegas 76 where he meets Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1) in a welterweight bout. MMA Underground was first to report the matchup.

This marks Lee’s first fight in the UFC since parting ways with the promotion in November 2021. Lee was released following a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, his fourth loss in five fights. During his first run with the promotion, Lee was a top-ranked lightweight contender, though he struggled to make the cut down to 155 pounds, missing the mark twice. At UFC 216, he fought Tony Ferguson for an interim lightweight title, but lost by third-round submission.

Lee (19-7) most recently fought for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion in March 2022, where he defeated longtime UFC veteran Diego Sanchez.

Fakhretdinov is 2-0 in the UFC so far, with decision wins over Bryan Battle and Andreas Michailidis. The Russian veteran has won 19 straight fights since suffering his lone loss in his second pro bout 10 years ago.

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Terrance McKinney (13-5) has to stop an opponent on a major win streak if he wants to get back in the win column.

“T. Wrecks” is set to fight lightweight prospect Nazim Sadykhov (8-1) at UFC Vegas 77 on July 15. The bout was first announced by McKinney via social media.

In five UFC outings, McKinney has alternated between thrills and spills. He debuted with a seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola and followed that with a first-round submission of Fares Ziam, before being out-slugged by the granite-chinned Drew Dober in a March 2022 bout. McKinney rebounded with another first-round finish, submitting Erick Gonzalez, before ending up on the receiving end of a spectacular Ismael Bonfim flying knee knockout in his most recent outing at UFC 283.

Sadykhov, a 2022 Contender Series signing, made a successful UFC debut this past February with a doctor stoppage TKO of Evan Elder. The 29-year-old Azerbaijan native is unbeaten since dropping his pro debut in 2018.

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Josh Fremd (10-4) fights a hungry Jamie Pickett (13-9) next.

The middleweights are scheduled for UFC Vegas 77, which takes place Aug. 12. Fremd’s management was first to announce the fight.

Fremd earned his first UFC win in three tries this past March when he submitted Sedrique Dumas via guillotine choke. Eight of his 10 wins have come by way of knockout or submission.

This is a must-win fight for Pickett, who has lost three straight fights and is just 2-5 inside the octagon. He has not scored a win since defeating Joseph Holmes in January 2022.

Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

Loopy Godinez (10-3) and Sam Hughes (8-5) get their chance to climb the strawweight ranks when they collide at a UFC Fight Night event on Sept. 16, which is expected to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes.

Godinez has been one of the UFC’s busiest fighters since debuting in 2021, fighting eight times in a little over two years. She has competed at both 115 and 125 pounds and has won four of her past five fights.

Hughes has also earned a reputation for fighting on short notice, occasionally to her detriment. However, she has won three of her past four fights, most recently upsetting the undefeated Jaqueline Amorim at UFC 287.

Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

Cody Durden (15-4-1) and Bruno Silva (13-5-2) are putting their three-fight win streaks on the line.

The up-and-coming flyweight contenders are set to meet at a UFC APEX event on Sept. 23. Durden and Silva both announced the matchup on social media.

Durden bounced back from a quick submission loss to Muhammad Mokaev by defeating Charles Johnson, Carlos Mota, and J.P. Buys in a row. His most recent win was a unanimous decision nod over Johnson at UFC Vegas 72.

Silva had a poor start to his UFC career, going winless with two losses and a no-contest before hitting his stride in his past three outings. “Bulldog” has finished his past three opponents, Tyson Nam, Victor Rodriguez, and Buys.

Danny Sabatello vs. Magomed Magomedov

Lorenz Larkin vs. Andrey Koreshkov 2

Bellator and RIZIN’s second crossover card has added two more high-profile fights.

Bantamweight contenders Danny Sabatello (14-2) and Magomed Magomedov (19-3), and welterweight contenders Lorenz Larkin (25-7, 2 NC) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (26-4) have been booked for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2, which takes place July 29 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Sabatello recently scored a second-round submission of Marcos Breno at Bellator 294 to rebound from a Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinal loss to Raufeon Stots. He is now 4-1 inside the Bellator cage.

Magemodov has lost two of his past three fights, sandwiching a submission of Enrique Barzola between losses to Patchy Mix and Stots.

The Larkin-Koreshkov bout marks a rematch between the two from Bellator 229 in October 2019. Larkin defeated Koreshkov via split decision.

“The Monsoon” has been flying under the radar during an eight-fight unbeaten streak, which includes fights at 170 pounds, 185 pounds, and a pair of catchweights. Aside from a no-contest against Mukhamed Berkhamov, Larkin has beaten his past seven opponents, including Berkhamov via an incredible first-round elbow knockout in their rematch at Bellator 290.

Koreshkov is a former Bellator welterweight champion. “Spartan” has won four straight fights competing for Bellator and other promotions in Russia.

Bellator 298

Bellator’s recently announced several pivotal matchups for its August event.

Former interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) rematches Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC) in the co-main event of Bellator 298, which takes place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Aug. 11. The two previously fought at Bellator 284 in August 2022, also in Sioux Falls, with their first meeting ending in a no-contest due to Mowry being unable to continue due to an accidental eye poke.

Both fighters have fought once since then, with Moldavsky losing via first-round knockout loss to Linton Vassell, and Mowry battling Ali Isaev to a draw.

Three other bouts have been made official for Aug. 11, which can be seen below.

Dalton Rosta (8-0) vs. Aaron Jeffery (13-4)

Sidney Outlaw (16-5) vs. Islam Mamedov (22-2-1)

Lucas Brennan (8-0) vs. Weber Almeida (7-1)

Bellator 298 is headlined by a welterweight contest between former interim champion Logan Storley and Brennan Ward.