Michael Chandler expresses doubt at Conor McGregor fight happening in 2023: ‘Where you at, boy?’

Michael Chandler is running out of patience.

Conor McGregor and Chandler are currently appearing every week as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31, a season built around the premise that the UFC stars would clash in a welterweight bout later this year. However, doubts are swirling around the booking amid reports that McGregor has yet to re-enter the USADA testing program and the recent sexual assault allegations levied against him.

On Tuesday evening, Chandler shared a brief video expressing his frustration over his opposing TUF 31 coach not being in the testing pool yet and all but ineligible to compete before the end of 2023.

No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? pic.twitter.com/pX5RmOFSdK — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 21, 2023

“Alright guys, you guys have all seen the news,” Chandler said. “Conor’s not in USADA. A hundred and seventy nine days left until Dec. 16, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year. Comically, USADA shows up at my door today to add insult to injury.

“Where you at, boy?”

McGregor has now officially missed the mandatory mandatory six-month period required for a fighter to return to competition after being out of the USADA pool. The former two-division champion has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, which resulted in rehab that would prevent him from fighting, thus McGregor saw no reason for to continue being tested during that recovery period.

The possibility remains that the USADA could grant McGregor an exemption from that six-month testing window, though it’s unclear on what reasonable grounds that could occur. Here is the USADA’s ruling regarding inactivity and exemptions:

An Athlete who gives notice of retirement to UFC, or has otherwise ceased to have a contractual relationship with UFC due to Athlete-Initiated Inactivity, may not resume competing in UFC Bouts until he/she has given UFC written notice of his/her intent to resume competing and has made him/herself available for Testing for a period of six months before returning to competition. UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to an Athlete provided that in either instance the Athlete provides a minimum of two negative Samples before returning to competition.

Chandler and McGregor wrapped filming of TUF 31 earlier this year. Through the four episodes that have aired, Team Chandler has gone 4-0 in the competition.