The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Eddie Hearn in studio, Sergio Pettis, John Gotti III, and Chris Avila

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel answers your questions in the latest On The Nose.

1 :45 p.m. ET: Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis discusses his spectacular title defense against featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 297.

2:10 p.m.: John Gotti III talks about exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the chaos that ensued afterwards.

2:35 p.m.: Chris Avila joins to discuss the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

2:55 p.m.: Marlon Vera discusses his upcoming fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC 292.

3:25 p.m.: Eddie Hearn joins us in studio to talk about everything in the world of boxing, including Ryan Garcia and what’s next for Anthony Joshua.

4:10 p.m.: Parlay Pals return with best bets for UFC Jacksonville and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.