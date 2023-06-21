 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Eddie Hearn in studio, Sergio Pettis, John Gotti III, and Chris Avila

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel answers your questions in the latest On The Nose.

1 :45 p.m. ET: Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis discusses his spectacular title defense against featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 297.

2:10 p.m.: John Gotti III talks about exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the chaos that ensued afterwards.

2:35 p.m.: Chris Avila joins to discuss the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

2:55 p.m.: Marlon Vera discusses his upcoming fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC 292.

3:25 p.m.: Eddie Hearn joins us in studio to talk about everything in the world of boxing, including Ryan Garcia and what’s next for Anthony Joshua.

4:10 p.m.: Parlay Pals return with best bets for UFC Jacksonville and more.

