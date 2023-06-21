Morning Report: Daniel Cormier calls Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou faceoff ‘big deal but it kind of sucks’

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou’s first and likely only staredown will go down as nothing more than the ultimate tease.

PFL struck gold this past week when it had the top two heavyweights on the planet in the same building. Ngannou — the newly signed former UFC champion — flew out to Atlanta, Ga. to attend week five of the promotion’s regular season, while the current UFC title holder Jones cornered his teammate Maurice Greene.

Unfortunately for “Bones” and company, Greene fell short against former PFL champion Ante Delija in the evening’s main event via a unanimous decision. The biggest story of the weekend came right after the event’s conclusion, however, as Jones made his way over to “The Predator” cageside for a megafight faceoff fans had dreamt of happening inside the UFC octagon since 2020. Jones’ past rival Daniel Cormier was as captivated as anyone who saw the heavyweights meet and noticed a familiar sequence unfold.

“It’s a big deal but it kind of sucks,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “It just reminds us that it won’t happen. Because now that Francis is gone there’s no way it could ever work. There’s no way it could ever be cross promoted to make it happen.

“Here’s one thing I took from that honestly, I watched them come up to each other and Francis ain’t afraid of nobody. He’s one of the baddest men on the planet. But as Jon’s grabbing him, touching his arm, and he’s talking to him, something changes in him whenever they’re face-to-face. When Francis starts talking about being the king of the world, Jon said, ‘I’ve always been the king. I’ve always been the best.’ When you look at his facial expression, I’ve seen that before. When him and I would come into our interactions and we were arguing, both of us had this idea that ‘I am the best.’ Nothing is gonna change that. And I could see that wash across his face with Francis and he told him. It showed me in that moment that Jon Jones ain’t afraid of Francis Ngannou. Not at all.”

After the infamous stage-toppling Dave Scholler shove at a pre-fight staredown, fans were forced to wait an extended period to see Jones and Cormier collide but it did materialize.

The legends’ rivalry is one of the greatest in MMA history, resulting in two big matchups that saw Jones take the first by unanimous decision and the second overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for banned substances. The bad blood often spilled over between the two outside the cage, like the presser disaster, which provided plenty of entertainment in the pre-fight build-up. With Ngannou making his leap from UFC to PFL, this past Friday will most certainly be the closest to a Jones fight the MMA world will ever get.

“Everybody says Jon’s a psychopath, and he might be, but I’ve been across from him in many of those instances and I know him and I are going through the same emotions of, ‘It’s gonna be you or it’s gonna be me. One of us is gonna get it,’” Cormier said. “I can see it in his face when Francis was in front of him, he got that same type of feeling and that same type of thought going through his head.

“It’s all smiling for a little bit but eventually when they go there, they kinda go there.”

