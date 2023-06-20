Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez booked at UFC Nashville, more fights announced

A strawweight fight between ex-champion Jessica Andrade and undefeated contender Tatiana Suarez has been booked with the matchup expected to serve as the co-main event for the upcoming UFC Nashville card at the Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 5.

UFC officials announced the pairing along with several more fights happening when the promotion returns to Tennessee in August.

Suarez was originally expected to face Virna Jandiroba on the card but the Brazilian suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. In her place steps Andrade, who seeks to bounce back after falling to Yan Xiaonan and Erin Blanchfield in her two most recent fights.

As for Suarez, she looks to maintain her undefeated record, which includes a perfect 6-0 resume in the UFC with wins over ex-strawweight champion Carla Esparza and reigning flyweight queen Alexa Grasso along the way.

Following a lengthy layoff due to injury, Suarez returned in February where she pulled off a submission win against Montana De La Rosa. Now Suarez takes a step up in competition with another former champion in Andrade.

Andrade vs. Suarez likely serves as the co-main event to bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, who clash in the five-round main event from Nashville. Several more fights for the card were also announced with the full list below:

MAIN EVENT: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

Ode Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

Sean Woodson vs. Steve Garcia

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report