TUF Hang: McGregor vs. Chandler TUF 31 live reaction show, episode 4

By Alexander K. Lee and connerburks
Alexander K. Lee and Conner Burks are back to react to Episode 4 of The Ultimate Fighter 31 on TUF Hang, which goes live on YouTube every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/4 a.m. IST immediately following the conclusion of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler.

TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are the coaches of the 31st season of the UFC’s long-running reality show. This season pits up-and-coming prospects (Team McGregor) against former UFC fighters (Team Chandler).

The two lightweights are expected to collide in late 2023 in McGregor’s first fight back since the devastating leg injury he suffered in his July 2021 trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier.

Catch the fourth episode of TUF Hang above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

