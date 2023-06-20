Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz officially changed to a 10-round fight on Aug. 5

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will ultimately battle it out in a 10 round boxing match scheduled on Aug. 5 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, who will oversee the bout, confirmed to MMA Fighting that the fight had been approved for 10 rounds following an initial tweet from Paul announcing the news.

There had been some back-and-forth between the fighters over the number of rounds after the bout was initially scheduled for 8 rounds at 185 pounds.

Paul later stated that Diaz and his camp asked for the fight to move from 8 to 10 rounds, which he gladly accepted. Soon after that message dropped, Diaz posted on Twitter stating “I’m cool with 8 [rounds].”

Ultimately, the commission overseeing the bout received and accepted the request because now Paul vs. Diaz is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“10 rounds, if the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f***. I’m all in.”

This will be the first time in his professional boxing career that Paul has been scheduled for 10 rounds with the majority of his fights only scheduled for eight. He’s gone to decision three times in those eight round fights with wins over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley while suffering a loss to Tommy Fury in his last outing in February.

As for Diaz, this will mark his professional boxing debut after a long and storied career mostly spent competing in the UFC. Following the conclusion of his last fight — a win over Tony Ferguson — Diaz opted to test free agency rather than sign another deal with the UFC.

That led him to starting his own promotion called Real Fight Inc. and then inking a deal to face Paul in a boxing match in August. Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions will serve as co-promoters on the card.

Paul vs. Diaz will air live on DAZN pay-per-view on Aug. 5 with additional undercard bouts for the card still to be determined.