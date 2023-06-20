Devin Haney fined $25,000 for shoving Vasyl Lomachenko at weigh-ins

Devin Haney will have to pay a $25,000 fine after he shoved Vasyl Lomachenko at the weigh-ins ahead of their fight in May.

The punishment was handed down by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday after a whopping $400,000 of Haney’s purse was initially withheld following the physical altercation with Lomachenko one day prior to their fight.

As a result of the adjudication agreement reached, Haney will have to pay a $25,000 fine along with $326 in prosecution fees. The fines will be withdrawn from the money already held by the commission and the remainder of the $400,000 will be released to Haney.

The $400,000 originally withheld stood as 10 percent of Haney’s $4 million purse after the commission initially filed a disciplinary complaint against the boxer.

Immediately after the shove happened, Haney addressed his actions while saying “that was just the start, you see how easy I pushed him? He’s a smaller man and I’m going to impose my will on him.”

Ultimately, Haney won a unanimous decision over Lomachenko to move to 30-0 in his career.

Now he’ll get back the majority of that $400,000 fee taken from his purse after the commission decided on a punishment for his infraction.