Rob Wilkinson, Thiago Santos and 5 more PFL fighters suspended, fined after testing positive for banned substances

A total of seven fighters from the PFL including 2022 light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson and ex-UFC title challenger Thiago Santos have been suspended and fined after testing positive for banned substances.

The punishment for the fighters were handed down during a Nevada Athletic Commission meeting on Tuesday. All fighters facing suspensions will have to submit to clean testing before being allowed to compete in Nevada gain.

According to the commission, Wilkinson tested positive for an elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio, resulting in the “androgynous origin of testosterone, an anabolic androgenic steroid” and he will face a nine-month suspension that will terminate on Jan. 1, 2024 and his win over Santos has been changed to a no-contest. Wilkinson will also have to pay a $7,500 fine along with $326 in prosecution fees and an additional $495 for testing fees.

As for Santos, he also faced punishment after testing positive for clomiphene, a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) commonly used as a fertility drug that can also alter testosterone levels in men. As a result, Santos will be suspended for six months and he’ll be eligible to compete again after Oct. 1, 2023.

Santos will also be fined $12,500 along with $407.50 in prosecution fees.

Heavyweight competitor Rizvan Kuniev, who tested positive for drostanolone, metenelone, boldenone, 19-norandrosterone, which are all anabolic steroids, along with a separate stimulant that also appeared in his drug testing result. Kuniev will be suspended for one year and he will be eligible to return after April 7, 2024 along with a $9,000 fine, $326 for prosecution fees and $495 for additional testing fees.

Kuniev’s win over Renan Ferreira has also been changed to a no-contest.

Mohammad Fakhreddine tested positive for drostanolone and stanozolol, another anabolic steroid, and he also tested positive for GW1516 — a non-specified substance in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators — that is banned at all times. He will be suspended for one year and will be eligible to compete again after April 1, 2024 and he will be fined $6,000 along with $407.50 for prosecution fees

UFC veteran Cezar Ferreira tested positive for clomiphene and 19-norandrostorone, a metabolite of nandrolone and bolandione. Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid. Ferreira will be suspended for 9 months and he will be eligible to compete again after Jan. 14, 2024 along with a $3,000 fine and $489 for prosecution fees.

Will Fleury tested positive for an elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio resulting from drostanolone, an anabolic steroid, and as a result he’ll face a nine-month suspension that will terminate on Jan. 1, 2024. Fleury will also have to pay a $2,250 fine, $326 for prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees.

Fleury’s win over Krzysztof Jotko will also be changed to a no-contest.

Finally, Daniel Torres tested positive for drostanolone and amphetamines and he will be suspended for 9 months with his eligibility to compete again after Jan. 1, 2024, along with a $2,500 fine and $326 in prosecution fees.

All of the fighters listed were removed from the ongoing 2023 PFL season, although long term plans for the athletes have not been discussed by the promotion.