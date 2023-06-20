The Ultimate Fighter 31: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Episode 4 results

Conor McGregor is in danger of getting shut out.

Team Chandler is now 4-0 on this season of The Ultimate Fighter 31 after coach Michael Chandler’s bantamweight Timur Valiev (18-3, 1 NC) won a unanimous decision over Team McGregor’s Trevor Wells (8-3). The lesser experienced Wells gave Valiev a run for his money in the first round before Valiev dominated the second round with his wrestling to seal the victory.

Valiev and Wells were supposed to fight earlier in the season, but a cold sore on Wells’ face caused the bout to be postponed. Given the hiccup in scheduling, there was some disagreement as to whether the bout should be changed to a catchweight affair with Chandler insisting that they ask the fighters to cut less and McGregor’s side angling for the larger Valiev to have to cut more. Eventually, the sides settled on a 142-pound catchweight.

With that minor drama aside, the bout proved to be more competitive than one might expect given the gap in experience and past level of competition between this week’s competitors. Wells showed good striking and grappling defense in Round 1, catching Valiev with hard jabs and shaking the Dagestani fighter off when Valiev took his back. But Valiev also had success in the striking exchanges as his right hand kept finding its mark on Wells’ chin.

The second round was all Valiev as he scored a perfectly timed takedown early in the frame and went to work from inside Wells’ half guard for the remainder of the fight. Wells prevented Valiev from advancing, but had to defend against heavy ground-and-pound before a last-minute reversal that proved to be too little, too late.

All four of Chandler’s UFC veterans that have competed so far have had their hand raised: Lightweights Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard, and bantamweights Valiev and Cody Gibson.

On next week’s episode, Team Chandler’s Brad Katona (12-2) — longtime training partner of McGregor — takes on Team McGregor’s Carlos Vera (11-3) in a bantamweight bout.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 airs live every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Following the season finale, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to face off in a welterweight bout at a date still to be determined. However, the matchup is yet to be made official and recent sexual assault accusations against McGregor have left his future competitive status unclear.

The finalists of the TUF 31 lightweight and bantamweight tournaments will also compete for a six-figure UFC contract at the show’s live finale. A date for that event is also yet to be announced.

Here is the TUF 31 roster divided by team:

Team McGregor (prospects)

Lightweight

Bantamweight

Mando Gutierrez (26, 8-2) Trevor Wells (27, 8-3) Carlos Vera (35, 11-3) Rico DiSciullo (36, 11-2, 1 NC)

Team Chandler (veterans)

Lightweight

Jason Knight (30, 23-7) Austin Hubbard (31, 15-6) Roosevelt Roberts (28, 12-3, 1 NC) Kurt Holobaugh (36, 19-7, 1 NC)

Bantamweight

Hunter Azure (31, 10-3) Brad Katona (31, 12-2) Timur Valiev (33, 18-3, 1 NC) Cody Gibson (35, 19-8)

Here are the quarterfinal results so far:

Roosevelt Roberts def. Nate Jennerman via first-round KO

Cody Gibson def. Mando Gutierrez via first-round TKO

Austin Hubbard def. Aaron McKenzie via unanimous decision

Timur Valiev def. Trevor Wells via unanimous decision

Here are the remaining quarterfinal matchups:

Brad Katona vs. Carlos Vera

Lee Hammond vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Jason Knight vs. Landon Quinones

Hunter Azure vs. Rico DiSciullo

Advancing to semifinals: Roberts, Gibson, Hubbard, Valiev

Eliminated: Jennerman, Gutierrez, McKenzie, Wells