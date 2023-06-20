Heck of a Morning: Could Bo Nickal be a potential option for Israel Adesanya’s next title defense?

There’s been a lot of questions about who Israel Adesanya could face at UFC 293 in the promotion’s return to Sydney in September with all of the middleweight bouts on the books, but could Bo Nickal be one of the names in play should he get a quick finish of Tresean Gore at UFC 290?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses that possibility after the question is proposed by special guest caller Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, and talk whether or not the UFC would give Nickal that opportunity so quickly in his promotional run. Additionally, listener topics include a potential Jared Cannonier vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight following Cannonier’s UFC Vegas 75 win over Marvin Vettori, Arman Tsarukyan’s next move following his third-round finish over Joaquim Silva in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera and Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape close to being finalized, the PFL’s poor pacing continuing with their cards, and more.

