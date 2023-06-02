 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: UFC vet Alex Oliveira scores gnarly judo throw knockout in Serbia

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Even outside of the UFC, Alex Oliveira is still adding to his highlight reel.

Fighting on Friday afternoon on a co-promoted Titan FC and SBC card in Serbia, “Cowboy” scored the wildest stoppage of his post-UFC run, knocking out Stefan Sekulic with a wicked judo throw late in the first round of their welterweight contest.

In one fluid motion while pressed against the fence, Oliveira (25-14-1, 2 NC) fended off Sekulic (14-8-0, 1 NC), then tossed the Serbian fighter straight onto his back, ending the fight with a single follow-up shot to give Oliveira his third win over his past four fights.

Video of the finishing sequence can be watched below.

Oliveira, 35, now holds a 3-2 record since his UFC run came to an end.

The Brazilian veteran competed 22 times inside the octagon from 2015-22, defeating the likes of Carlos Condit, Will Brooks, Max Griffin, and more.

Sekulic, 31, remains winless over his past five fights.

