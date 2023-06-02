Video: KSW Colosseum 2 weigh-in faceoffs

The stage is set for one of the biggest shows in KSW history.

KSW Colosseum 2 takes place at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday and 50,000-plus are expected to pack the stadium by the time the event goes live at 12 p.m. ET. The event can be purchased via pay-per-view at kswtv.com for $9.99.

Several KSW legends and stars compete Saturday, including former two-division champion Mamed Khalidov, who meets longtime rival Scott Askham in a trilogy bout that headlines Colosseum 2.

Watch their staredown below and the full Colosseum 2 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs show above.

Also competing on Saturday’s main card, lightweight champion Marian Ziolkowski faces interim champion Salahdine Parnasse in a unification bout that serves as the co-headliner.

Also featured on the star-studded card, beloved heavyweight and multiple-time World’s Strongest Man champion Mariusz Pudzianowski fights boxing veteran Artur Szpilka, Pawel Pawlak and Tomasz Romanowski duel for a vacant middleweight title, and former middleweight champion Michal Materla takes on Radoslaw Paczuski.

Watch highlights of those faceoffs below.