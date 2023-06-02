Video: KSW Colosseum 2 weigh-in faceoffs

The stage is set for one of the biggest shows in KSW history.
KSW Colosseum 2 takes place at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday and 50,000-plus are expected to pack the stadium by the time the event goes live at 12 p.m. ET. The event can be purchased via pay-per-view at kswtv.com for $9.99.
Several KSW legends and stars compete Saturday, including former two-division champion Mamed Khalidov, who meets longtime rival Scott Askham in a trilogy bout that headlines Colosseum 2.
Watch their staredown below and the full Colosseum 2 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs show above.
. .— KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 2, 2023
Khalidov vs. @scottaskham1
Their final chapter will be written on the biggest stage in MMA! XTB #KSWColosseum2 @ViaplaySportsUK | KSWTV | @viaplaypl pic.twitter.com/81Kc3ab4GT
Also competing on Saturday’s main card, lightweight champion Marian Ziolkowski faces interim champion Salahdine Parnasse in a unification bout that serves as the co-headliner.
— KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 2, 2023
KSW Lightweight Champion
Marian Ziolkowski
KSW Interim-LW & FW Champ
@SalahdineP
XTB #KSWColosseum2 | KSWTV@RMCSportCombat | @viaplaysportpl pic.twitter.com/6NuHVocZzi
Also featured on the star-studded card, beloved heavyweight and multiple-time World’s Strongest Man champion Mariusz Pudzianowski fights boxing veteran Artur Szpilka, Pawel Pawlak and Tomasz Romanowski duel for a vacant middleweight title, and former middleweight champion Michal Materla takes on Radoslaw Paczuski.
Watch highlights of those faceoffs below.
Can you believe this is happening!?— KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 2, 2023
vs.
XTB #KSWColosseum2 | Tomorrow@szpilka_artur | KSWTV | @viaplaysportpl pic.twitter.com/ippjCoVmPx
— KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 2, 2023
Pawlak vs. Romanowski
Only one will be crowned king! XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/CvYbYZOKwk
This is going to be CRAZY!!!— KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 2, 2023
Materla vs. Paczuski
XTB #KSWColosseum2 | @viaplaysportpl pic.twitter.com/cgLceScRbq
