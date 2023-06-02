UFC Vegas 74 preview show: Will Amir Albazi make the leap against Kai Kara-France?

What was once thought to be impossible is suddenly a reality — yes, the flyweights are really taking center stage in a UFC non-title main event for the first time in six years!

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee are back to break down UFC Vegas 74 from all angles, including Saturday’s pivotal flyweight headliner between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. Where does Albazi rank among the best prospects in the 125-pound division and can he make the leap to title contention? Where does Kara-France fit in the flyweight pecking order after his interim title loss and is a title shot potentially on the line for either headliner? The gang hits those topics plus much more from UFC Vegas 74.

Catch the UFC Vegas 74 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.