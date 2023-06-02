UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in results: Flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi first to scale

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi were quick to remind everyone who the stars of UFC Vegas 74 are.

The flyweight contenders were the first two fighters to the scale at Friday’s official UFC Vegas 74 weigh-ins, with Albazi showing up at 126 pounds and Kara-France immediately following at 125.5 pounds. Saturday’s main event pits the No. 5 (Kara-France) and No. 13 (Albazi) flyweights in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings against one another.

Kara-France looks to rebound from a second loss to Brandon Moreno in a vacant interim title bout this past July. Albazi has yet to taste defeat inside the Octagon, having gone 4-0 since debuting with the promotion in July 2020.

Friday’s weigh-ins also saw two of the UFC’s most veteran fighters successfully make weight, with Jim Miller coming in at 155.6 pounds for his 42nd appearance for the promotion, and Andrei Arlovski coming in at 245 pounds for a milestone 40th UFC fight.

All 26 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight.

Watch official weigh-in highlights above, courtesy of the UFC.

See UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (126)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Jesse Butler (154.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Victor Altamirano (124.5)

Karine Silva (125.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (124.5)

Elizeu Zaleski (171) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Daniel Santos (135.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (136)

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (262.5)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Muhammad Naimov (155.5)

Elise Reed (115) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Da’mon Blackshear (136) vs. Luan Lacerda (136)

Philipe Lins (205.5) vs. Maxim Grishin (205)