Gerald Meerschaert faces Andre Petroski at UFC 292

The UFC’s return to Boston is starting to fill up.

On Friday, Andre Petroski announced that he faces Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight showdown at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 at the TD Gardens in Boston. MMA Fighting later confirmed the matchup.

The bout is Petroski’s first of 2023. He most recently fought at UFC 281, where he won a unanimous decision over Wellington Turman. The 31-year-old Pennsylvanian is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2021, with four total wins, three by way of stoppage. A win over Meerschaert could see Petroski (9-1) make his way into the UFC’s middleweight rankings.

While Petroski is relatively new to the UFC, Meerschaert (35-16) has been a staple of the promotion’s middleweight division since 2016, where he has amassed a 10-8 record. Most recently, Meerschaert came up short against surging prospect Joe Pyfer at UFC 287, getting knocked out in the first round. Now the 35-year-old “GM3” looks to rebound against another rising prospect.

UFC 292 is the promotion’s first trip to Boston since 2019, and is set to be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Also on the card is a strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.