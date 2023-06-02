Heck of a Morning: Reaction to targeted Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida main event

Jailton Almeida is getting the opportunity to get one step closer towards a UFC heavyweight title shot as he is targeted to face Curtis Blaydes in the main event of the promotion’s Nov. 4 event. Was this the right matchup to make with the current state of the UFC’s heavyweight division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the Blaydes vs. Almeida booking, explains why he is 100 percent on board for the matchmaking, and where Blaydes would go should he get a bounce back win over the surging contender. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC’s middleweight division, the promotion’s future holding events at the UFC APEX and why people should expect those kinds of cards for the foreseeable future, the NBA Finals kicking off with Denver’s one-sided win over Miami, and more.

