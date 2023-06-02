Chris Daukaus out of Khalil Rountree fight at UFC 289

Chris Daukaus will not be making his light heavyweight debut next weekend.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources of the change that Daukaus has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with Khalil Rountree, which was to take place June 10 at UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada. The news was first reported by MMA Junkie.

According to a source MMA Fighting spoke to, Daukaus’ withdrawal is not due to injury and the plan is for his bout with Rountree to be rescheduled for a later date.

This was to be Daukaus’ first UFC fight at 205 pounds after seven heavyweight appearances for the promotion. Daukaus went 4-3 competing in the heavyweight division, scoring finishes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Aleksei Oleinik, Rodrigo Nascimento, and Parker Porter before losing his past three fights by knockout. In his most recent outing, Daukaus was defeated in just 23 seconds by Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Rountree is currently on the best winning streak of his UFC career. The Ultimate Fighter 23 runner-up has won three straight fights.