Brazilian strawweights Polyana Viana, Iasmin Lucindo agree to fight at Aug. 12 UFC Vegas show

Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo have agreed to compete in a strawweight contest at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 12, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The UFC Vegas card will be headlined by welterweights Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque.

Viana (13-5) will look to re-enter the cage after two cancelled matches with Emily Ducote in April and May of 2023. The Chute Boxe fighter made short work of Jinh Yu Frey in her most recent appearance in November 2022, going 3-1 in her past four.

Lucindo (14-5) returns to 115-pounds after winning a decision over Brogan Walker in a flyweight showdown this past April. The 21-year-old won eight of her past nine, the only setback being a decision defeat to Yazmin Jauregui in her octagon debut.