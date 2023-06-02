UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 74 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 74 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes
John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov
Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
