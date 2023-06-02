UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 74 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 74 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin