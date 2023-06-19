Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera booked for UFC 292 in Boston

Henry Cejudo is wasting no time getting back to work.

The ex-bantamweight champion clashes with Marlon “Chito” Vera at the upcoming UFC 292 card in Boston on Aug. 19.

UFC President Dana White announced the pairing via ESPN on Monday.

Following a three-year long retirement, Cejudo returned to action in May but came up short in a bid to regain the 135-pound title with a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling.

Cejudo made it clear he wanted to return to action sooner rather than later. But Merab Dvalishvili, his first choice of opponent, had hand surgery and wouldn’t be available until the fall.

So Cejudo will instead face Vera on the same night when Sterling defends his title against Sean O’Malley in the main event.

Vera accepts the challenge after falling to Cory Sandhagen in his previous outing in March, which brought an end to his four-fight winning streak. Prior to that setback, he had taken out names such as Dominick Cruz, Rob Font and Frankie Edgar, making a steady climb up the bantamweight ranks.

Now, Vera attempts to add Cejudo to his resume when they meet in a featured bout at UFC 292 in Boston.