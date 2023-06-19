Bellator featherweight Cris Lencioni suffered cardiac arrest while training, currently in ICU

Bellator featherweight Cris Lencioni is currently in the hospital, fighting for his life.

On Monday, Lencioni’s wife Marca released a statement on Lencioni’s social media, revealing the 28-year-old fighter suffered cardiac arrest while training earlier this month. He was rushed to the hospital and has been receiving treatment ever since.

This is Cris’ wife, Marca. On Thursday 6/8 there was an incident while Cris was training, and he experienced a cardiac arrest. The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived. We are currently in another state. He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side. We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make. Prayers are always welcome - if your kiddos want to make a card or anything like that, bring it to the gym and we will make sure Cris gets it. We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day. Thank you for the continued support during this time. Some of Cris’ family has started a Go fund me page. I’ll add the link in his Bio but keeping us in your thoughts and prayers is very much appreciated.

Lencioni’s mother also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lencioni’s care, noting her son is still currently undergoing treatment in Intensive Care. There are currently no further details on Lencioni’s condition.

A Bellator official told MMA Fighting that the promotion is “aware of Cris Lencioni’s current medical condition and monitoring the situation closely. We ask you to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Cris and his family as he navigates his recovery process.”

With an 11-3 pro MMA record, Lencioni is also an active grappler, competing in multiple Submission Underground and Combat Jiu-Jitsu matches over the past several years. He made his Bellator debut in 2017, and amassed a 4-2 record in the promotion’s featherweight division, earning notable wins over AJ Agazarm and Cody Law. Lencioni was supposed to face Bellator standout James Gallagher at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, S.D.