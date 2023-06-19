PFL 5 medical suspensions: 4 fighters benched for 6 weeks, 1 fighter out indefinitely

PFL 5 went off relatively smoothly with only one fighter facing extended time off.

On Friday night, PFL took place in Atlanta and on Monday, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission revealed medical suspensions handed down from the card, with only one fighter is looking at a prolonged absence from the cage.

Patrick Brady, who suffered what appeared to be a pretty serious knee injury in his prelim bout with Jordan Heiderman, has been shelved indefinitely and will not medical clearance to return to fighting. Other than Brady, just four fighters, Matheus Scheffel, Travell Miller, Yorgan De Castro, and Danilo Marques were handed suspensions of 45 days, likely owing to the harsh nature of their respective knockout losses on Saturday.

PFL 5 was headlined by a heavyweight bout between 2022 champion Ante Delija and Maurice Green. Delija won a unanimous decision in a hard-fought battle, but since he only competed once in the 2023 season, it was not enough to earn Delija a spot in the 2023 playoffs.

In the co-main event, women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco quickly smashed Amber Leibrock in just 45 seconds, securing her position as the top overall seed in the women’s featherweight tournament and looking like she has a strong chance to become PFL’s first ever two-division champion.

Check out the full medical suspensions for PFL 5 below.

Ante Delja: 7 days

Maurice Greene: 7 days

Larissa Pacheco: 7 days

Amber Leibrock: 14 days

Renan Ferreira: 14 days

Matheus Scheffel: 45 days

Biaggio Ali Walsh: 7 days

Travell Miller: 45 days

Aspen Ladd: 7 days

Karolina Sobek: 14 days

Denis Goltsov: 7 days

Yorgan De Castro: 45 days

Marina Mokhnatkina: 7 days

Evelyn Martins: 7 days

Marcelo Nunes: 7 days

Danilo Marques: 45 days

Julia Budd: 7 days

Martina Jindrova: 7 days

Olena Kolesnyk: 7 days

Yoko Higashi: 7 days

Patrick Brady: Indefinite suspension; Orthopedic clearance on knee

Isaiah Pinson: 14 days

Denzel Freeman: 14 days

Damon Martin contributed to this report.