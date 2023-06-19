Video: Khamzat ‘Borz’ Maaev scores 41-second knockout, announces plan to be ‘same or even better’ than Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is already inspiring the next generation.

At Brave CF 71 in Bahrain on Friday, welterweight prospect Khamzat Maaev, who shares Chimaev’s nickname “Borz” and is also of Chechnyan heritage, scored a 41-second knockout of Elie Farah in his Brave CF debut to improve to 4-0 as a pro.

Afterwards, Maaev made it clear that he hopes to not only share a name, but a similar career path to the undefeated Chimaev, currently a star in the UFC.

“I want to be the same or even better,” Maaev said via translator when asked about Chimaev in his post-fight interview.

Prior to the event, Maaev and Brave leaned heavily into the Chimaev comparisons, including sharing a video comparing their finishing prowess. All four of Maaev’s pro victories have ended via knockout or submission.

Brave also promoted the debut on their social with an image directly evoking the similarity of Maaev and Chimaev’s appearances (“Borz” translates as “wolf” in Chechen).