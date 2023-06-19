Max Holloway opens as astronomical favorite in Korean Zombie matchup at UFC Singapore

Max Holloway’s next fight is easy work if the oddsmakers are correct.

The former undisputed featherweight champion faces “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Singapore on Aug. 26 and Holloway is hugely favored according to early odds listed by SportsBetting.ag. Holloway is a -1000 favorite, while Jung is a heavy underdog at +700.

Breaking the numbers down, a successful $100 bet on Holloway would net you a profit of $10, while a successful $100 bet on Jung would net a profit of $700. Holloway is being given a 91 percent chance of winning the fight, Jung just 12.5 percent.

The odds should come as a surprise to no one given where the fighters currently stand, with Holloway still firmly established as the No. 2 featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings behind only rival Alexander Volkanovski. Jung slots in at No. 11, but has seen a decline in performance in recent years and, at 36, has openly spoken of retiring in the near future.

Holloway vs. Zombie was officially announced on June 15 along with two other main event fights, Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (UFC Nashville, Aug. 5) and Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac (UFC Paris, Sept. 2), both of which also have odds up on SportsBetting.ag.

Though MMA Fighting has Nurmagomedov ranked at No. 10, six spots lower than No. 4 Sandhagen, oddsmakers like the undefeated bantamweight’s chances of taking Sandhagen’s spot as Nurmagomedov is currently a -300 favorite. Sandhagen is the underdog at +250.

Nurmagomedov has a 75 percent chance to win per implied odds, with a successful $100 bet on him netting $33.33 in profit; Sandhagen has a 29 percent chance to win and a successful $100 bet on him earns $250.

Not quite as favored as Holloway or Sandhagen, but still earning plenty of respect is Gane — MMA Fighting’s No. 4 heavyweight — who is currently -200 to beat Spivac (+170). That gives Gane a 66.67 chance to win in Paris with a successful $100 bet resulting in a $50 profit; Spivac has a 37 percent chance of victory and a successful bet on him wins $170.

See the current odds for these headlining bouts below, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

UFC Singapore — Aug. 26

Max Holloway -1000

Chan Sung Jung +700

UFC Nashville — Aug. 5

Umar Nurmagomedov -300

Cory Sandhagen +250

UFC Paris — Sept. 2

Ciryl Gane -200

Serghei Spivac +170