Erin Blanchfield wants Julianna Peña for vacant UFC bantamweight title: ‘That’s definitely something I’d like to pursue’

Erin Blanchfield may be the next challenger in line for a flyweight title fight, but rather than sitting and waiting, she’s interested in moving up to 135 pounds to challenge for a different championship.

The 24-year-old, who dispatched Jessica Andrade in impressive fashion back in February, would likely be competing for the 125-pound title later this year if not for Alexa Grasso pulling off a massive upset to take the belt away from Valentina Shevchenko. Now, Grasso and Shevchenko are expected to meet again in a rematch with all signs pointing toward a September date, which leaves Blanchfield on the sidelines.

After hearing Amanda Nunes announce her retirement at UFC 289, Blanchfield immediately considered going up to a new weight class, where she could become champion sooner rather than later.

“I think that is something that’s super interesting,” Blanchfield told MMA Fighting. “Julianna Peña is, I believe, the No. 1 contender right now, she’s the former champ. I think someone coming up from the flyweight division to fight her, I think would be super interesting.

“I think a lot of people are curious when I’m going to be fighting next. I don’t have anything lined up right now. I know she wants to fight and get her title back, but I feel like I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division and for that title. I think it would get a lot of eyes on it, and that’s something I’d definitely be interested in.”

Blanchfield currently sports an 11-1 record in her career with a perfect 5-0 resume in the UFC, including three straight submission finishes capped off by the win over Andrade.

In the bantamweight division, Peña is the most likely candidate to get a title shot now that the belt has been vacated; she holds a win over Nunes and still sits at the top of the division rankings. Raquel Pennington is probably the other potential name to consider, but despite her five-fight winning streak, she’s fallen to the past three UFC champions she’s faced in Nunes, Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm.

It also doesn’t help matters much that Nunes vanquished Peña, Pennington, Holm and Irene Aldana in recent years, which represents four of the top five contenders in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings at 135 pounds.

Meanwhile, Blanchfield believes she would inject some much needed youth and vigor to the division, where only three fighters in the top 15 of the UFC’s official rankings are under 30 years old; Karol Rosa, 28, is the only one occupying a spot inside the top 10.

“I feel like in the bantamweight division those top five names, top 10 maybe are kind of like recycled names or people that have been around for a while,” Blanchfield said. “They’re very good girls, but they’ve been the same. Bantamweight hasn’t had as many prospects come up as the flyweight division has, and I think throwing my name in there and having me fight for a 135-pound title is definitely going to get a lot of eyes on it.

“People will be interested to see that fight, and it could be on a pay-per-view card, main or co-main, it will definitely get a lot more eyes on it than a lot of the girls that have already been seen.”

When it comes to a potential matchup against Peña with a title on the line, Blanchfield obviously likes her chances even though she would be competing at bantamweight for the first time in her career.

The opponent really doesn’t matter as much as the opportunity, but Blanchfield singled out Peña because she’s the former champion who will almost certainly get the next crack at gold at 135 pounds.

“I haven’t really studied her a ton yet but I feel like her best attribute is honestly she’s a very tough girl,” Blanchfield said about Peña. “She goes to fight. I know her first fight against Amanda she beat her but the second fight, she fought super hard even though she was kind of getting outclassed everywhere. She’s decent, she’s well-rounded.

“It is kind of a backhanded compliment — you don’t necessarily want to be known as being one of the toughest people. It’s definitely something nice to have in your back pocket if you need it but you don’t want to have to rely on it or be known for it.”

Peña has been a stalwart in the UFC since winning her season of The Ultimate Fighter, although she’s definitely faced some ups and downs along the way. In fact, Peña doesn’t actually hold a win over a single fighter on the active UFC roster now that Nunes has retired.

Regardless of her record, Blanchfield is very confident that she could deal with whatever Peña throws at her and still deliver another impressive win.

“I don’t think there’s anything crazy about her style,” Blanchfield said. “I know Valentina fought her and she armbarred her a while ago. She’s a tough fighter but I don’t think there’s anything I would be too nervous about. I feel like I could go and finish that fight.”

There’s also history on the line for Blanchfield if the UFC grants her wish to move up to bantamweight and challenge for the title. It only raises the stakes and adds another promotable element to the fight, which is why Blanchfield hopes the UFC listens,

“If I have the Julianna fight, beat her, I’d be the youngest female UFC champ I believe,” Blanchfield said. “Then go back down to flyweight, win that belt, I’d definitely be the youngest double champ. There’s a lot of upsides to it and it’s definitely something I would be interested in.”