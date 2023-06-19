PFL 5 salaries: Larissa Pacheco, Ante Delija, Aspen Ladd, 2 more share highest payouts

The salaries for the PFL 5 card in Atlanta have been revealed with five separate fighters earning $100,000 in the highest payouts from the event.

The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission released the salaries in an email to MMA Fighting on Sunday.

At the top of the list, 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija scored a $100,000 payday for his win over Maurice Greene in the main event. Sadly, because Delija missed out on the first fight of the season, he couldn’t advance to the playoffs.

He will now have to sit on the sidelines as four different heavyweights compete for the $1 million grand prize.

In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco took home the same $100,000 salary after she dispatched Amber Leibrock in vicious fashion with a first-round finish. The win earned Pacheco the No. 1 overall seed in the featherweight division, and she looks to earn a second $1 million prize after claiming the 2022 lightweight crown with an upset win over two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison.

Denis Goltsov also took home $100,000 for his rapid-fire win over UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro. The win helped Goltsov punch his ticket to the 2023 PFL playoffs, where he is ranked as the No. 1 seed.

Former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd earned $100,000 for her submission win over Karolina Sobek. Ladd ultimately went 1-1 during her first season with the PFL, but she won’t be competing in the playoffs after failing to earn enough points to move on.

Former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd also earned $100,000 for her win over Martina Jindrova, but like Ladd, she failed to secure enough points to move forward into the playoffs.

Here are the full payouts for the PFL 5 card from Atlanta:

Ante Delija: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Maurice Greene: $21,000

Larissa Pacheco: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Amber Leibrock: $11,000

Renan Ferreira: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Matheus Scheffel: $25,000

Olena Kolesnyk: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Yoko Higashi: $10,000

Denis Goltsov: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Yorgan De Castro: $50,000

Aspen Ladd: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Karolina Sobek: $8,000

Marcelo Nunes: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win

Danilo Marques: $11,000

Julia Budd: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Martina Jindrova: $24,000

Marina Mokhnatkina: $44,000 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win

Evelyn Martins: $13,000

Jordan Heiderman: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Patrick Brady: $10,000

Isaiah Pinson: $13,000 — $6,500 to show, $6,500 to win

Denzel Freeman: $6,500