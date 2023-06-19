On To the Next One: Is Jared Cannonier vs. Khamzat Chimaev the fight to make after UFC Vegas 75?

Jared Cannonier delivered one of the best performances of his career in his main event victory over Marvin Vettori at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75. With the road back to a title shot with Israel Adesanya likely a long one, could Cannonier make it a shorter by facing Khamzat Chimaev next?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Cannonier following his record-breaking showing against Vettori at UFC APEX. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Arman Tsarukyan following his third-round TKO win over Joaquim Silva in the co-main event, Armen Petrosyan after handing Christian Leroy Duncan his first loss, Manuel Torres following his vicious finish of Lucas Almeida, along with fellow main card winners Pat Sabatini, Nicolas Dalby, and more.

