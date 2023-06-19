Morning Report: Beneil Dariush felt ‘one step behind’ Charles Oliveira, wants next fight before end of year

Beneil Dariush has to work his way back toward the UFC lightweight title.

UFC 289 didn’t go according to plan for Dariush. Taking on the former champion Charles Oliveira in the evening’s co-main event, the Urmia, Iran, native’s impressive eight-fight winning streak was snapped.

The fight started competitively and primarily saw the action on the ground with Dariush working from top positions. Ultimately, “do Bronx” got back to his feet late in the round and put Dariush away with punches against the cage and on the ground that followed a staggering head kick. The loss was only the fifth in Dariush’s 28-fight career, but stung more than any other.

What was a vintage Oliveira showing feels like a night in quicksand for the 34-year-old contender.

“I just know that’s not the best version of me,” Dariush told Submission Radio (h/t MMA Mania). “I don’t know. For whatever reason that day, I was not on. I can’t explain it. I’m not gonna give too many excuses because I don’t want to take from Charles. He was the better man that night. He had a great victory. But that was definitely not the best version of me.

“What was weird was like, I can’t explain it, but at some point, it felt like my body was in … like, my eyes were good, but my body was slow motion. So, everything I wanted to do, I was one step behind. I couldn’t pull off the things that I was seeing. And then just balance maybe wasn’t the best either for some reason. I don’t remember the last time I threw a kick and slipped. I can’t explain it. I just didn’t feel like myself.”

A win for Dariush would have set him up as the expected next title challenger for Islam Makhachev in October at UFC 294. That luxury now likely goes to Oliveira in what will be a rematch of Makhachev’s crowning moment from the previous October. Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title with a relatively dominant showing, submitting Oliveira with a second-round arm triangle choke at UFC 280.

Dariush has never lost back-to-back fights and historically comes back stronger in his rebound efforts. No matter the outcome, Dariush was intending on getting at least one more bout in for 2023 and that goal remains the same, if not amplified after the tough loss.

“Right now in the room, I’m the best I’ve ever been,” Dariush said. “When I train in the room, I’m faster than before, I’m stronger than before. Technically, I’m superior than I was before. Everything is where it needs to be. And I’ve been able to do it obviously [in] the fights prior. But for some reason this time I wasn’t able to transfer that over into the octagon. I’m gonna figure out all the details of why I couldn’t do that and fix it.

“At this point, I just need to know that I’m healthy and I can get back inside that octagon. Man, please, before the end of the year. Like, I don’t wanna have to wait ‘til next year to fight, ‘cause it’s been so slow for me to get fights. So ideally, I would like to fight before the end of the year.

“Everybody’s trying to console me right now, everybody’s trying to make me feel better,” he continued. “Which is great. But at the same time, it’s like, I’ve been down before and I’ve been down worse than this, and God put me back together. So, I’m not too worried about the future, I’m just disappointed with my performance. The only thing I can really do is have another fight, show the world why I was considered such a contender.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Out of our poll options, I don’t think there’s a wrong option for Dariush. All great matchups.

Hope all the dads out there had a good and happy dad’s day yesterday. Thanks for reading!

