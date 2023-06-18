 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva again un-retires, asks to rematch last opponent 'because I know I didn’t lose'

By Guilherme Cruz
Antonio Silva
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Eight days after announcing his retirement from combat sports, Antonio Silva has un-retired once again.

The former UFC heavyweight title contender first announced his retirement in December 2022, saying "everybody has a limit." But he eventually returned and suffered another MMA loss, this time a decision to Salim El Ouassaidi at Kingdom Fighting 1 on June 10 in France.

Now on a 11-fight losing skid across four sports — MMA, boxing, kickboxing and bare-knuckle boxing — Silva took to social media to ask for a rematch with Ouassaidi.

"I’m ready and I’m coming back from retirement to fight again because I know I didn’t lose," Silva wrote on his Instagram page.

Silva said moments after the loss that "everything has a beginning and an end, and I’m very happy and satisfied. We never want to stop, no professional athlete wants to stop, even in volleyball or football, but everything has a time, and I did this for 19 years."

"Bigfoot" was knocked out in nine of his past 11 bouts dating back to 2015. The Brazilian heavyweight hasn't won a fight since a second-round knockout over Soa Palelei in Aug. 2015, his sole victory in 16 matches since 2013.

