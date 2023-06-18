UFC Vegas 75, Bellator 297 & PFL 5 reaction: Who won the weekend in MMA?

Jared Cannonier’s outstanding showing in his main event battle with Marvin Vettori wrapped up a very busy weekend in the world of MMA, with the UFC, Bellator, and PFL all hosting events. Which promotion won the weekend overall?

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs discuss that question, and whether or not the staredown between Francis Ngannou and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Friday night secured the win for the PFL. Additionally, they react to Cannonier’s record-breaking performance, Khamzat Chimaev being a potential next step for the one-time title challenger, Arman Tsarukyan’s stoppage win over Joaquim Silva, Sergio Pettis’ big win over Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 297 and an upcoming unification bout with Patchy Mix, and more.

Catch the Bellator 297, UFC Vegas 75, and PFL 5 reaction show above.