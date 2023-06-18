UFC Vegas 75 bonuses: Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori cash $50,000 bonuses for thrilling war

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori did more than enter the Fight of the Year conversation at UFC Vegas 75. They also cashed an extra $50,000.

Cannonier and Vettori both earned the Saturday’s Fight of the Night post-fight bonus for their thrilling five-round war of attrition in UFC Vegas 75’s main event. Cannonier ultimately defeated Vettori via unanimous decision, surviving early trouble to shatter the UFC’s all-time record for the most significant strikes ever landed in a middleweight bout.

The night’s two Performance of the Night bonuses went to Manuel Torres and Alessandro Costa, both of whom scored highlight-reel elbow knockouts. Torres demolished Nikolas Motta with a wicked standing elbow knockout on the night’s main card, while Costa defeated Jimmy Flick on the prelims with a second-round assault of grounded elbows.

Both men earned an extra $50,000 for their performances.

UFC Vegas 75 took place June 17 at the UFC APEX.

