Jamahal Hill, Corey Anderson hurl cross-promotional insults as 205-pound debate heats up: ‘I will beat yo ass’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Who had a beef between UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and two-time Bellator title challenger Corey Anderson on their 2023 bingo cards?

That’s what happened followed Anderson’s split decision win over Phil Davis at Bellator 297 on Friday. It all stemmed from a recent interview in which Anderson said that the top of Bellator’s 205-pound division — most notably Anderson and current champ Vadim Nemkov — is better than the UFC’s. Hill took exception to those comments on his YouTube channel.

Anderson was tagged on social media with the video attached and issued a response that got things fired up.

“Didn’t you get your arm snapped by Paul Craig? So that’d make him the best,” Anderson stated. “I toasted the [44-year-old] guy you beat to win the belt on two weeks notice when he was ranked [No. 3]. Other than that, who you beat? Nobody!”

“Bro you got slept by OSP and you see what I did to him,” Hill responded. “You can’t cut it at the top and [you’re] struggling in the B league. I lost 1 fight in my life due to injury, [you] took naps — we not the same! My résumé will always read champion and at the end of the day. I will beat yo ass, period!”

The two fighters continued to fire shots back-and-forth at one another on Twitter throughout Saturday evening.

Hill won the vacant title with the best performance of his career, dominating Glover Teixeira over five rounds at UFC 283 in January.

“Sweet Dreams” is still awaiting his first title defense, which will likely be Jiri Prochazka should the former champion get cleared from the shoulder injury that led to him dropping the title.

Hill later posted a video with a point-for-point response to Anderson.

