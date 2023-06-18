Jamahal Hill, Corey Anderson hurl cross-promotional insults as 205-pound debate heats up: ‘I will beat yo ass’

Who had a beef between UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and two-time Bellator title challenger Corey Anderson on their 2023 bingo cards?

That’s what happened followed Anderson’s split decision win over Phil Davis at Bellator 297 on Friday. It all stemmed from a recent interview in which Anderson said that the top of Bellator’s 205-pound division — most notably Anderson and current champ Vadim Nemkov — is better than the UFC’s. Hill took exception to those comments on his YouTube channel.

Anderson was tagged on social media with the video attached and issued a response that got things fired up.

Ol Sweet Booty @JamahalH in his feelings! Talk about MMA math... didn't you get your arm snapped by Paul Craig? Sooo that'd make him the best.. I toasted the 44y/o guy you beat to win the belt on 2 weeks notice when he was ranked #3. Other than that who you beat? NOBODY!! https://t.co/puX4rwJA8a — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) June 17, 2023

“Didn’t you get your arm snapped by Paul Craig? So that’d make him the best,” Anderson stated. “I toasted the [44-year-old] guy you beat to win the belt on two weeks notice when he was ranked [No. 3]. Other than that, who you beat? Nobody!”

Bro you got slept my OSP and you see what I did to him!!! You can’t cut it at the top and u struggling in the B league I lost 1 fight in my life due to injury u took naps we not the same!!! My resume will always read Champion and at the end of the day I WILL BEAT YO ASS PERIOD! https://t.co/j9nNfl5Ajx — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 17, 2023

“Bro you got slept by OSP and you see what I did to him,” Hill responded. “You can’t cut it at the top and [you’re] struggling in the B league. I lost 1 fight in my life due to injury, [you] took naps — we not the same! My résumé will always read champion and at the end of the day. I will beat yo ass, period!”

The two fighters continued to fire shots back-and-forth at one another on Twitter throughout Saturday evening.

Due to injury?! You got your arm SNAPPED by a dude who hasn't beaten a ranked guy yet. If we not the same, why is my name in yo mouth? Cuz as you noticed, yours ain't even on my mind. You keep talking bout what someone else did... YOU ain't them! And this ain't THEN! https://t.co/AqqfUXSgx3 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) June 17, 2023

The more you talk you show how slow u are!!! Paul beat Magomed and remember how u was riding his and he could beat u!! You can’t mention the best without mentioning me becuz I am HIM!! U can’t fwu in the cage, verbally or in resume (only 3 years in)!! Just stop it!!! https://t.co/9SGccHD1XR — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2023

Hill won the vacant title with the best performance of his career, dominating Glover Teixeira over five rounds at UFC 283 in January.

“Sweet Dreams” is still awaiting his first title defense, which will likely be Jiri Prochazka should the former champion get cleared from the shoulder injury that led to him dropping the title.

Hill later posted a video with a point-for-point response to Anderson.