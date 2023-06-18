Video: Gruesome leg break leads to emotional end of OKTAGON 44 bout

A light heavyweight bout at Saturday’s OKTAGON 44 event ended in a nasty and emotional fashion in Oberhausen, Germany.

In a main card bout between Rafael Xavier and Mateusz Strzelczyk at Rudolf Weber-Arena, Xavier was doing everything he could to finish an incredibly durable Strzelczyk throughout the first two rounds. A little more than halfway through the third, Xavier threw a kick towards the body of his opponent — and as Strzelczyk stepped back towards the fence, his lower right leg snapped and completely gave out on him.

Watch the finish of the bout, which is not for the feint of heart, in the video below.

Rafael Xavier is finally able to finish Mateusz Strzelczyk in the third round by breaking his leg #Oktagon44 pic.twitter.com/8rn1MBQST8 — ScottishProblem (@ScottishProble) June 17, 2023

As the fight was officially waved off, Xavier was visibly shocked and emotional as he reacted to the horrifying conclusion of the contest.

With the win, Xavier moved to 5-1 in the promotion and bounced back from a split decision loss in his prior outing to Pavol Langer at OKTAGON 39.

The unfortunate ending not only will likely keep Strzelczyk out of action for the foreseeable future, but it also snapped a three-fight win streak in the process.